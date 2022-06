Museum hosting special map and compass class

Sweetwater County Historical Museum staff member Dick Blust teaching last year’s “Map and Compass for Kids” class. Photo submitted by the Sweetwater County Historical Museum.

Wyo4news Staff, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING — The Sweetwater County Historical Museum will host a special class for young students on Wednesday, June 29.

“Map and Compass for Kids” is geared toward students who want to learn about navigation. Participants will learn the basics of street maps, topographic maps, map reading, direction orienting, and the use of a compass, followed by a “compass walk” at nearby Centennial Park.

There is no charge for the course, and all materials are provided.

The class is scheduled to begin at 10:00 AM on the 29th and lasts less than two hours.

The museum is located at 3 E. Flaming Gorge Way in Green River. For questions or to sign up, call (307) 872-6435.