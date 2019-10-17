Museum seeks help with old navy photograph​

​

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Oct. 17, 2019) — The Sweetwater County Historical Museum and the New Studio are seeking help from the public in obtaining information about a photograph taken nearly a century ago.​

​

The photo, lately discovered in New Studio files, is a shot of seven United States Navy Clemson-class destroyers and their crews taken in San Diego Bay on April 29, 1922. The ships are USS Meyer, USS McCawley, USS Henshaw, USS Moody, USS Doyen, USS Laub, and USS Sinclair.​

​

The photograph, shown here, features particularly the Henshaw, Moody, and Doyen, with the Moody in the center of the shot.​

​

It is believed that a Sweetwater County man was likely serving aboard one of the destroyers at the time the photograph was taken, and the New Studio recently contacted the museum to request help in identifying him.​

​

“We hope that someone will recognize the photo or know about a family member who served aboard one of the destroyers in the photo in the early 1920s,” said Brie Blasi, the museum’s director.

​

​

Anyone with information is asked to contact the museum in Green River at (307) 872-6435, or via email at [email protected]