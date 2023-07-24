Museum to hold pottery classes for kids Wednesday

Photo Courtesy of Sweetwater County Museum

Wyo4News Staff, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING — The Sweetwater County Historical Museum in Green River is staging a special class for kids this week – making coil and scrape clay pottery.

Pottery is among the oldest of human inventions, extending as far back in history as 30,000 years ago in what is now central Europe. Pottery making spread throughout cultures all over the world, such those of prehistoric indigenous peoples in the American West, including Sweetwater County.

Public Engagement Coordinator Aidan Brady will provide instruction and participants will make their own small clay pots, using ageless coil and scrape techniques. The finished pots will not be kiln-fired, but set aside to air dry; they will be labeled and the kids can return to the museum to pick them up once they’re dry. All materials will be provided.

There is no charge for the event, which is scheduled for Wednesday, July 26, at 10:00 AM, and will last for about two hours. Attendance is limited, so RSVP is required; call or email the museum to reserve a spot, at (307) 872-6435 or [email protected]

The museum is located at 3 E. Flaming Gorge Way in Green River. Regular museum hours are Tuesday through Saturday, 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM, and admission is free.

[adrotate banner=”258″