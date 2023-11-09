Museum to present stories of Vets laid to rest at RS Cemetary

Rock Springs Cemetary, Wyo4News photo

November 9, 2023 — Wyo4News Staff

On Friday, as part of Veterans Week, the Rock Springs Historical Museum will present a Rock Springs Cemetary Walking Veteran Tour. The presentation is by Rock Springs historian Cori Lee.

The event will feature stories of Veterans who have headstones at the Rock Springs Cemetary. According to a Facebook post, Veterans from the Civil War through Vietnam are included in the show which includes audio and a slideshow. The indoor presentation will start at 1 p.m. at the Historical Museum on B Street.

Click here to see other local Veterans Day events.