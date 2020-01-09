Music for Vets exceeds expectations, continues to grow

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING (Jan. 9, 2020) — The Green River Pavilion was rocking last Saturday night, and for good reason.

The American Legion Tom Whitmore Post 28 in Green River hosted the “Music for Vets” event on January 4, bringing together local and out-of-state bands to help raise money for the Veteran’s Relief Fund.

Sponsor

The first year of the event saw a donation of about $1,500. This year, the event raised $28,100, and money is still being counted.

“It was a super successful event,” said Tom Niemiec, Post Commander. “The music lineup was outstanding, attendance was larger than expected. We had just under 600 people show up. 505 of them were from ticket sales.”

“Our goal was to raise $20,020. We really outdid ourselves this year. The money that we raised will go directly to the Veteran’s Relief Fund, which allows us to directly support veterans and their families during crises,” Niemiec continued.

There were four different bands that performed at the event. Royal Bliss and The Wayne Hoskins Band, from Salt Lake City, UT; and Zamtrip and Sin City Screamers from Rock Springs.

Advertisement

Niemiec said the event wouldn’t be possible without the overwhelming support from sponsors and advertisement.

“The advertisement this year was above and beyond,” Niemiec said. “We had sponsors helping us out from as far away as Casper. It’s great to have that kind of support. The sponsors and advertisement we had helped us take a huge step forward, and will help us out in the future. The Legion wants to thank all of our sponsors and advertisers for their help with this event,” he continued.

Niemiec claimed the event is so popular now that he is convinced it has become the third-largest music event in the area. “Everyone knows about the Flaming Gorge Days concert, as well as the fair concerts,” Niemiec noted. “With as good a turnout as we had this year and the continuation of advertisement and sponsors, this may very well be the third-largest music event in our area.”

“We may even have to find a bigger venue next year,” Niemiec claimed. “We nearly had the Green River Pavilion at capacity.”