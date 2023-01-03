Music for Vets is coming back this Saturday

Tiffany Asher, [email protected]

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING — Tom Whitmore Post 28 of The American Legion is announcing the 9th Annual Music For Vets event. This Benefit show will be held this Saturday, January 7, 2022, starting at 5:00 p.m. at the Island Pavilion in Green River, Wyoming. Tickets are $15 the day of the show, or available online at tomwhitmorepost28.org. There will be raffles, music, and more! All ages are welcome to attend. There will also be an after-party from midnight to 2 a.m. at the American Legion Tom Whitmore Post 28 building afterward. WyoRadio and Whisler Chevrolet are proud sponsors of this event.

This is a benefit show, where bands and other musical acts donate or reduce their fees and perform during this charity event to raise proceeds for the local Veterans Relief Fund. All raised monies are designated as Veterans Relief. All funds stay local, to help Veterans, Veterans’ families, and traveling Veterans who break down or are in need of assistance in the area.

A big impact that the Tom Whitmore Post 28 of The American Legion is publicizing is Remember the 22. Did you know that 22 veterans take their own life every day? With veteran suicide rates so high, Music for Vets will be raising awareness for this campaign. Let the people unite as a nation to end these numbers!

These funds help Veterans in the region. Tom Whitmore Post 28 of The American Legion help Veterans who have exhausted efforts to put food on the table, who overextended their funds due to an unforeseen household emergency, an unexpected extra living expense when the Veteran is on a fixed income when the Veteran is stranded in the area and needs emergency funds to make it a little further. Veterans with children and our senior homebound Veterans are always a priority to help. It is verified that the person is a Veteran and assessed in each case. They also cooperate with other Veteran organizations in the area to ensure that the immediate need is satisfied.

To learn more about these grants, you can contact Tom Niemiec with the Tom Whitmore Post 28 of the American Legion Stranded Veteran.

This event is a five-hour event and in 2021 raised in excess of $30,000. The event has grown every year in both attendance and funds raised. The goal for 2022 was to generate positive funds through donations and sponsorships while having the event be the biggest and most successful one yet. That being said, last year Music For Vets ’22 grossed over $41,000, exceeding Music for Vets 2021. The American Legion is always ready to adjust to whatever is necessary to assure the safety of our participants, volunteers, and attendees.

They had a great event in 2022 and with the planning of the 2023 event going full speed ahead, they are confident that 2023 is going to be a great and successful event again. This is the ultimate goal as the Veteran Relief Fund has helped so many veterans in need and there will be so many more needing assistance in the future.