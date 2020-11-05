Mustache contest at Rock Springs Library until Nov. 25

Tyler Johnson, [email protected]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (November 5, 2020) – The Sweetwater County Library System “mustache” you a question…

Are you interested in winning a selfie stick?

If so, now’s the chance!

Head over to the Rock Springs Library, located at 400 C Street in Rock Springs, and take a selfie with a library item while wearing a mustache.

Either sport your own mustache or put on one of the many styles of mustaches the library has to offer.

Any library item in the selfie will work, such as a checked out book, a library card or a grab and go bag.

The contest ends Nov. 25.

Once the mustache selfie has been taken, email the photo to [email protected] for a chance to win.