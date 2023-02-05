Mustang Basketball drops close contests to Casper College during homecoming matches

Dylan Rohrer, [email protected]

February 4 – Western Wyoming Community College basketball had their homecoming games today at the Rushmore Gym in Rock Springs. Unfortunately, it was not the result they hoped for, as both the men’s and women’s teams fell to Casper College in front of the home crowd.

The Lady Mustangs kept the game within nine points at halftime, 34-23, but would fall to Casper 68-51.

Meanwhile, the Mustang Men found themselves down only ten at the half, 37-27, but were unable to complete the comeback, dropping the contest 76-59.

Catch the Mustangs back in action at home on February 15, when they take on Laramie County Community College.