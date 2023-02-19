Mustang basketball takes close losses to Northwestern during sophomore recognition night

Dylan Rohrer, [email protected]

February 18 – Western Mustang Basketball Men and Women both fell to Northwestern tonight at home in close games. The Mustangs lost their contest 64-63, while the Lady Mustangs came up short 78-70. Both teams also hosted their sophomore recognition night.

The Lady Mustang Sophomores include Grace Davis, Hannah Haris, Hope Bleak, Ashelynn Birch, Jana Baker, and Tayana Crowder.

The Mustang Sophomores include Demetrius Davenport, Chase Hettinger, Charlie Harris Jr., Zion Ruckard, Hugo Ferreira, Justis Reese, Lain Mitchelson, and Franklin Agu.