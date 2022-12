Mustang basketball wins two games in Gillette/Wrestlers in Las Vegas

December 2, 2022 — The Western Mustangs basketball teams opened play yesterday at the Region 9 Challenge Tournament in Gillette. Both the Mustang women and men posted wins over Miles City Community College.

The Mustang women won 75-71 in overtime to raise their record to 5-8 on the year. The Mustang men had an easier time winning 80-59, lifting their season mark to 8-4.

Both teams will play Williston State College this evening.

Play will wrap up on Saturday, with both Western teams playing against Dawson Community College.

Mustang Wrestling

The Western wrestling team will start competition today in the two-day Clipp Keen Invitational in Las Vegas, Nevada.