Mustang b’ball ends Nevada trip/Wrestlers win titles in Nebraska

November 20, 2022 — The Western Wyoming Community College basketball teams wrapped up play Saturday at the three-day Coyote Invite in North Las Vegas.

The Mustang women ended the trio with a 1-2 mark losing 76-43 to Arizona Western. The loss leaves them with a 3-6 overall record. The Western men also lost to Arizona Western Saturday, 82-73. They also ended the trip with a 1-2 mark and now stand at 5-3 on the season.

Both basketball teams will stay on the road playing at Colorado Northwest Community College on Tuesday.

Mustangs Wrestling

According to trackwrestling.com, two Western wrestlers took home first-place titles Saturday at the Younes Hospitality Open in Kearney, Nebraska. The Mustangs’ Bridger Ricks scored a 3-2 decision in the finals of the Amateur 125 weight class, while Darion Johnson took the Amateur 174 pound crown with his 4-3 finals decision.

Other top placings by the Mustangs:

Amateur 133 Pounds – Cody Phelps – 2nd Place

Amateur 149 Pounds – Jax Coburn – 4th Place

