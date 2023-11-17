Mustang men cruise to road basketball win

November 17. 2023 — Wyo4News Staff

The Western men’s basketball team evened their season record to 2-2 with an 83-60 road win over Southern Nevada Thursday night in Henderson, Nevada. The game was the first of three the Mustangs will play at the CSN Classic Tournament. This evening, Western will meet Arizona Western.

The game was tight in the first half, with Western and the host team tied at 33-33 at the half. But the Mustangs would explode for 50 second-half points to cruise to the win.

Kasen Boggs led the Mustangs with 15 points, with Jason Keil and Micah Pierce scoring in double figures. Pierce also added 11 rebounds in the contest.

Mustang Women in Casper Tomorrow.

The Mustangs women’s team, 2-2, will play in Casper on Saturday against Northeastern Junior College.