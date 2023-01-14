Mustang men fall in Casper

January 14, 2023 — The Western Mustang men’s team dropped a 91-82 decision to Northeastern Junior College Friday. The game was played in Casper as part of the Region 9 North/South Challenge. The Mustangs are now 12-6 on the season and will play again today against Western Nebraska Junior College.

No score was available for Friday’s women’s contest between Western and Western Nebraska Junior College that was to be played in Scottsbluff, Nebraska.

The Western wrestling team started competition Friday at the NJCAA Coaches Duals in Miami, Oklahoma. No results were available from Friday. The meet is scheduled to conclude today.