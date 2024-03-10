Mustang men loose play-in game, women into Region 9 tournament

March 10, 2024 — Wyo4News Staff

The Western Mustangs men’s basketball season ended yesterday with a 90-81 loss to Laramie County Community College (LCCC) in a contest played in Cheyenne. Western finished the year with a 15-15 record, while LCCC advances to this week’s Region 9 Tournament in Casper.

The Mustangs held a slim 36-35 first-half lead in the elimination game. Things stayed close in the second half until LCCC went on a 14-6 run to build a 69-58 lead with a little over 10 minutes to play.

Western would make a comeback, cutting the Golden Eagle lead to just five points, 83-78, with 2:30 to play, but less than a minute later, the deficit was back to nine, 87-79.

Micah Perce led the Mustangs with 21 points, followed by Eddie McPhee, who scored 15. Christian Adun came off the bench to score 14 points.

Mustang Women to Start Region 9 Tournament Play

Thanks to their second-place finish in the Region 9 North standings, the Western Mustangs women’s team did not have to compete in a Region 9 play-in game. Their automatic bye put them into a game this Thursday afternoon against Western Nebraska, a 100-51 play-in winner over Trinidad State.

Western finished the regular season with a 9-3 Region 9 North record and a 14-16 overall record. They enter the Region 9 tournament, riding a five-game winning streak.