Mustang men lose road game in Utah

January 18, 2023 — The Western Mustangs men’s basketball team lost 79-59 on the road Tuesday night at Utah State Eastern. The game was played in Price, Utah. The Mustangs are now 13-7 on the season and will be home on Saturday night in a Region 9 game against Eastern Wyoming College.

The Mustang women’s team, 9-9 on the season, will also host Eastern Wyoming College on Saturday. The ladies will play at 5 p.m., with the men’s game to follow around 7 p.m.

Western Wrestling

Mustang Wrestlers will host three duals this week. On Friday at 6:15 p.m., Western will go against Otero and meet NJC Saturday morning at 10:15 and NWC at noon.