Mustang men post another road win, women and wrestlers today.

November 18, 2023 — Wyo4News Staff

The Western men’s basketball team picked up their second win at the CSN Classic tournament, 69-55, over Arizona Western Friday night in Henderson, Nevada.

The Mustangs, now 3-2 on the year, trailed 34-31 at the half. But, as in their Thursday opening win over tournament host Southern Nevada, a strong second half led to the victory. Western outscored Southern Nevada 38-21 over the last 20 minutes of play to give Arizona Western their first loss of the season (4-1).

Micah Pierce led Western in scoring with 18 points. He also had a team-leading ten rebounds. Justin Jackson Fobbs came off the bench to score 15 points, with Kasen Boggs adding 13 points.

The tournament will conclude today, with the Mustangs playing Yavapai College this afternoon.

Mustang Women’s Basketball and Wrestling in Action Today

The Mustangs women’s team, 2-2, will play in Casper today against Northeastern Junior College.

The Western wrestling team is in Kearney, Nebraska, for the UNK Younes Hospitality Open.