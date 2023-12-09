Mustang men score Friday road win

December 9, 2023 — Wyo4News Staff

The Western men’s basketball team upped their season mark to 8-4 with a 71-67 win over North Platte Community College. The game was the opening contest of the Region 9 North/South Challenge being played in Sterling, Colorado.

Western jumped out to an 18-10 lead only to see the Knights of North Platte come back to lead 32-29 at the halftime break. But as they have done much of the season, the second half belonged to the Mustangs. Trailing 36-29, Western would go on a 15-2 run to grab a 44-38 lead they would not relinquish.

Leading the Mustangs in scoring was Justin Jackson Fobbs, who had 17 points coming off the bench. Starter Micah Pierce scored 13 points.

Up Next

Western will play their second game of the two-day Region 9 North/South Challenge late this morning against McCook Community College.