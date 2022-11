Mustang men stay undefeated/Women fall for the first time

Wyo4News photo

November 5, 2022 –The Western Wyoming Community College men’s basketball team scored their second win of the season Friday night with a convincing 71-40 win over Colorado Northwestern Community College at Rushmore Gym. On Thursday night, the Mustangs opened play at the Western Invite, defeating the College of Southern Nevada 71-57 in their season opener.

Western will look to stay perfect on the year when they host ESU-Eastern at 5 p.m.

Mustang Women’s Basketball

The Mustang women are off to a 1-1 start after defeating Colorado Northwest Community College 72-52 Thursday night. On Friday night, the same two teams met again, but this time the visitors knocked off the home-standing Mustangs 72-66.

Today, the Western women will close out the Western Invite against Salt Lake Community College. Game time is scheduled for 11 a.m.