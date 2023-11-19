Mustang men win third straight, Western women fall

Wyo4News photo

November 19, 2023 — Wyo4News Staff

The Western men’s basketball team made it a clean sweep at the CNS Tournament in Henderson, Nevada. Saturday, the Mustangs defeated Yavapai 88-77 for their third win in as many days. Western is now 4-2, while Yavapai fell to 5-3.

Unlike their first two games at the tournament, when the Mustangs needed a big offensive second half to secure its wins, Western held an eight-point halftime lead, 36-28. But, similar to the first two games, the Mustangs scored 50-plus points in the second half.

Leading the Western attack was Eddie McPhee, who had 21 points. Micah Pierce had another big game with 18 points and 13 rebounds.

Up Next

The Mustang men will be home against Western Nebraska on Tuesday. Game time is 6 p.m.

Mustangs Women Fall in Casper

Northeastern’s offense scored 36 points in the third quarter to break open a tight game, handing the Western women’s team a 90-76 loss on Saturday in Casper. Western trailed by only five points at the half, 34-29, but after Northeastern third-quarter outburst, trailed by 16 going into the final quarter.

Tamryn Blom led Western with 16 points and ten rebounds. Sierra Eddie added 14 points, with Kayla Thornton adding 13 points.

Up Next

The Western ladies are off until next Saturday, when they play in a two-day invitational in Casper.