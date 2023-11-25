Mustang men win while ladies fall in Casper

November 25, 2023 — Wyo4News Staff

The Western Mustangs basketball team played games yesterday in Casper as part of the two-day Casper tournament.

The Mustang men stayed on their hot streak with a 75-65 win over McCook Community College. It marked the Western men’s fifth win in a row as they raised their record to 6-2 on the year.

Western used a 16-5 run to end the first half run to convert a one-point lead into a 39-27 halftime advantage.

Mustangs Women Suffer Loss

Things were not as fortunate for the Western women as they fell 82-68 to Snow College. No game details were available. The loss dropped the Western ladies to 2-4 on the season.

Today, both Mustangs’ teams will wrap up their Casper stay with games against North Idaho College.