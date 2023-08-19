Mustang soccer and volleyball with road wins

August 19, 2023 — The Western Mustangs women’s soccer team gained their first win of the early season Friday with a 3-0 win over South Mountain in Phoenix, Arizona. No other game details were available. On Thursday, the Western ladies played to a 2-2 tie at Eastern Arizona.

The Mustangs are off today, but their busy road schedule will continue on Sunday with a match against Colorado Mesa University in Grand Junction, Colorado. Western will not play a home match until September 22.

Mustangs Volleyball

The Western women’s volleyball team opened their season on a successful note Friday with a 3-1 win over North Platte in McCook, Nebraska. Set scores in the competitive match were 25-20, 21-25, 25-20, 25-20.

According to the Western website, the Mustangs were also scheduled to play Claredon on Friday, but no results were found.

Western will stay in McCook today, taking on Otero and Iowa Lakes.