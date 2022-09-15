Mustang soccer wins fourth straight/New volleyball & football rankings

2022 Western Wyoming Community College Soccer team (photo courtesy of Western Wyoming Community College website)

September 15, 2022 — Western Wyoming Community College won their fourth straight soccer match Wednesday. The Mustangs ran away with a 5-0 win at Colorado Northwest Community College. The win upped Western’s record to 7-5 for the season.

The Mustang’s next match will be a Region 9 contest at Central Wyoming College in Riverton on Saturday.

The Western volleyball team (7-13) will play in Scottsbluff, Nebraska, in the Wyo-Braska Invite. On Friday, the Mustangs play against Northeastern Community College and Western Nebraska Community College. Western’s final game will wrap up invite play against Dodge College and Lake Region State.

Area High School Sports Today

In area high school sports today, Green River travels to Casper Kelly Walsh, and Lyman will host Rich County, Utah, in volleyball.

The new WyoPreps.com football polls

The Lyman Buffalos held on to the #2 ranking in the latest 2A poll, with Mountain View moving up to #4. Lovell leads the 2A poll. Lyman will host top-rated Lovell Friday afternoon. Mountain View travels to Thermopolis.

Rock Springs garnered votes in the 4A poll, but not enough to stay in the top five. Cheyenne East held on to the top spot. The Tigers will host second-ranked Sheridan Friday night in their Homecoming game.

Farson-Eden also received votes in the 6-Man poll but was not listed in the top five. The Pronghorns are idle this week.

After winning their first game of the season, Green River will travel to #3 ranked Worland in 3A play.

The complete WyoPrep.com football poll.

The new WyoPreps.com volleyball polls

Mountain View and Lyman switched positions in this week’s 3A WyoPreps.com volleyball rankings. Mountain View jumped from #2 to the top spot, while Lyman fell to the second position. No other area teams received votes in the other class polls.

The complete WyoPreps.com volleyball poll.