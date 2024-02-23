Mustang split their Thursday night make-up games

February 23, 2024 — Wyo4News Staff

The Western Mustang basketball teams traveled to Riverton last night to play make-up games against Central Wyoming College. The games were initially scheduled for February 15 but had to be moved to a later date due to bad weather driving conditions.

Things started well for the Mustangs, with the women posting an 82-69 win. A big third quarter in which Western outscored the Rustlers 25-15 proved to be the deciding factor.

The win improved Western’s Region 9 mark to 6-3, 11-16 overall. Central Wyoming fell to 2-8 in Region 9 and 9-19 overall.

Sierra Eddie led the Mustangs in scoring with 20 points to go along with a team-leading seven assists. Tamyrn Blom added 18 points.

Western fell 96-91 to the Rustlers in the men’s contest. Central Wyoming upped its Regional 9 record to 7-3 (16-12 overall), with Western falling to 3-6 in the conference and 14-12 overall. No game details were available.