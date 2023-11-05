Mustang volleyball and basketball teams dropped games on Saturday

Wyo4News photo

November 5, 2023 — Wyo4News Staff

It was a busy Saturday for Western Wyoming Community College sports Saturday, with the women’s volleyball team looking to qualify for this month’s NJCAA National Tournament, the men’s basketball team playing at Rushmore Gym, and the Mustangs women’s basketball team playing in day two of the Snow Classic Invite in Utah. Sadly, all three teams suffered defeats.

Mustangs Volleyball

Western had one final chance to advance to next week’s national tournament in Hutchinson, Kansas. What stood in their way was the Casper College Thunderbirds. The two teams had played twice this season, each winning on the other’s home court. Saturday’s contest was played on a neutral count in Sterling, Colorado, in the Region 9 B Championship match.

Casper College came out dominating, winning the opening set 25-12, then added a 25-17 second set win. The Mustangs battled back in the third set but fell to the Thunderbirds 25-21.

The Mustangs ended the year with a 23-14 record. Casper, 28-12 on the year, won four straight contests at the Region 9 tournament after being upset in the opening round.

Mustangs Basketball

After starting the season with a 71-62 win Friday night over Northeastern Junior College, the Western men dropped a 91-51 decision to Utah State University – Eastern. The Price, Utah, based school shot over 50% from the field for the game in building a 46-26 first-half lead and cruising in the second half.

The 1-1 Western men will travel to Riverton on Friday to play Dawson Community College.

In Ephriam, Utah, the Mustangs women’s basketball team lost 78-71 to Snow College at the Snow Classic on Saturday. The game was competitive throughout, with the Mustangs trailing by just one, 52-51 going into the final quarter. Sierra Eddie led Western with 16 points, with Tamryn Blom adding 14 points.

The Lady Mustangs, 0-2, will host their own Invite next Friday and Saturday at Rushmore Gym. Western will open against Western Nebraska on Friday at 7 p.m. and then have a rematch with Snow College on Saturday at 2 p.m.