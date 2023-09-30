Mustang volleyball rebounds while soccer falls

September 30, 2023 — After suffering their first Region 9 loss on Thursday to Casper College, the Western Mustangs volleyball team scored a rebound win Friday night over Gillette College, 3-0. Set scores were 25-12, 25-20, and 25-17.

Western is now 3-1 in Region 9 games and 15-9 overall.

The Mustangs volleyball team is off until next Friday and Saturday when they travel to Cheyenne to play Laramie Community College on Friday and Eastern Wyoming Community in Lander on Saturday. Both matches will count in the Region 9 standings.

Mustangs Soccer Falls

The Western soccer teams fell for the first time this season in a Region 9 game, losing 1-0 to Casper College in the Oil City. It marked only the second game in which the Mustangs failed to score. The other was a 0-0 tie at Laramie Community College on September 15.

The Mustangs are now 4-1-1 in Region 9 and 11-3-3 on the year.

Western will stay on the road this coming week, traveling to Sterling, Colorado, on Friday to play Northeastern Junior College. Next Saturday, the Mustangs play at Lamar Community College in Lamar, Colorado. The two match-ups will count in the Region 9 standings.