Mustang volleyball winning streak snapped at Region 9 tournament

November 4, 2023 — Wyo4News Staff

The winning streak had grown to eight, but number nine was not to be as the Western volleyball team fell 3-0 to Northeastern Junior College 3-0 at the Region 9 tournament in Sterling, Colorado. Both teams came into the match having won their first two tournament game.

Northeastern, ranked #2 in the NJCAA Division I rankings, was never really challenged by Western in winning the sets 25-16, 25-14, and 25-15. The win gives Northeastern, 33-2 on the season, the Region 9 A Championship, and they will now advance to the NJCAA National Championships in Hutchinson, Kansas.

Western, now 23-13 on the year, will play today for the Region 9 B Championship. A win would also send the Mustangs to the National Championship Tournament.