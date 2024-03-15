Mustang women advance to Region 9 semi-finals

March 15, 2024 — Wyo4News Staff

The Western Mustangs women’s basketball team has advanced to the semi-finals of the Region 9 Tournament in Casper. In the first round, Western defeated Western Nebraska 58-52. Now riding a six-game winning streak, they will play Northeastern College from Sterling, Colorado, late this afternoon.

Western jumped out to a 19-10 first-quarter lead, only to have Western Nebraska fight back to take a 29-28 lead at halftime. The Mustang offense took control in the third quarter, resulting in a 46-41 lead heading into the final period.

A determining factor in the game was free throw shooting, with Western hitting on 13 of 15 attempts to Western Nebraska making only five of eight from the charity stripe.

Sierra Eddie led Western in the victory with 19 points. She also added six rebounds. Kaydee Strauss chipped in with 15 points and five rebounds.

Northeast College earned its way into today’s game with a win over Gillette College.