Mustang women fall in Region 9 semi-fianls ending season

March 16, 2024 — Wyo4News Staff

The Western women’s basketball season ended Friday night in Casper with a 78-66 Region 9 semi-final loss to Northeastern Community College. The loss also ended the Mustangs’ six-game winning streak, bringing their overall season mark to 15-17.

It was their seventh straight win for Northeastern Community College from Sterling, Colorado, upping their record to 29-3. They advanced to play Casper College today in the championship game.

Cold shooting doomed the Mustangs. After a tight first quarter ended with Northeast holding a 16-15 lead, the Western offense went into the freezer, and the Plainswomen took advantage, outscoring the Mustangs 29 to 6 to build a commanding 23-point halftime lead, 44-21.

Western’s offense shot just 26 percent for the game. Good free throw shooting kept the score respectable in the second half, with the Mustangs hitting 24 of 29 attempts, 82 percent. Western outscored Northeastern by 11 points from the charity stripe for the game.

Sierra Eddy tallied 25 points for Western, with Tamryn Blom adding a double-double with 15 points and 12 rebounds. Kaydee Strauss also scored in double figures with 19 points.

Western women’s season highlights included a second-place finish in the Region 9 North Division (9-3). In addition, Sierra Eddie, Tamryn Blom, and Kayde Strauss were named to the All-Regional team.