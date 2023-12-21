Mustang women fall in Vegas overtime

December 20, 2023 – Wyo4News Staff

This afternoon, a strong second half fell short for the Western women’s basketball team as the Mustangs fell 90-84 in overtime to Southern Nevada. The game was Western’s final outing of the three-day tournament played in Las Vegas, where the Mustangs went 1-2.

Southern Nevada entered the game with a 13-0 record and led 30-27 at the end of the first quarter. The Wolves would stretch the lead to a more comfortable 13-point margin, 54-41, at the half.

A solid third-quarter performance by Western would cut the Wolves to just three points, 64-61. They would again outscore Southern Nevada in the fourth quarter 18-15 to tie the contest at the end of regulation 79-79. But the Western ladies’ shot at the upset fell short in overtime.

Tamyrn Brown would lead Western with 22 points and 17 rebounds. She also added seven assists. Ashley Christianson also had a double-double with 17 points and ten rebounds.

Western, 4-12 on the year, will be off for the holidays before resuming the season on January 9 against NJC in Sterling, Colorado. Their Region 9 schedule will begin on January 19.