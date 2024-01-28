Mustang women keep winning, but men fall in Casper games

January 28, 2024 — Wyo4News Staff

A tough pre-Region 9 schedule is paying dividends for the Western women’s basketball team. Saturday, the Mustangs ladies won their fourth straight Region 9 game 74-67 over Casper College. The Western women are 9-13 on the season and 4-0 in Region 9 games.

Saturday’s contest started well, with Western holding a 20-16 lead at the end of the first quarter. But the Thunderbirds roared back in the second quarter to grab a 40-26 lead. But the Mustangs would outscore Casper College 27-10 in the third quarter and 21-17 in the fourth quarter to secure the win.

Kayde Strauss the Mustangs with 24 points. Tamryn Brown added 15 points and eight rebounds.

Mustangs Men Fall

Things did not go as well for the Western men in their road game against Casper College, losing 100-74. The Thunderbirds jumped out to an early lead and extended it to 55-28 by the first half break.

The loss drops the Western men to 2-2 in Region 9 and 13-8 overall.

Micah Pierce led the Mustangs with 14 points with Trevon Chambers coming off the bench to add 13 points.

Up Next

Both Western teams will be home on Thursday, February 1 to play Eastern Wyoming College.