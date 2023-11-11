Mustang women secure win while men drop road contest

November 11, 2023 — Wyo4News Staff

For the first time this season, the Western women’s basketball team enjoyed a home-court advantage. Friday night, in the opening game of the Western Invite, the Mustangs knocked off Western Nebraska 73-56.

Western, now 1-2 on the season, built an early 22-6 only to have the visitors come back to win to outscore the Mustangs 22-14, cutting the half lead to 36-28. After a close scoring third quarter, Western offense secured the win by outscoring Western Nebraska 20-13 in the fourth quarter.

Western was led in scoring by Tamryn Blom’s 19 points. Anja Ekstrom added 13 points, and Kadee Strauss had 11 points.

Today, Western will meet Snow College at 2 p.m. at Rushmore Gym. Last Saturday, Snow College defeated the Mustangs 78-71 in Ephriam, Utah. Friday, Snow College defeated Laramie County Community College 77-67.

Mustangs Men Fall in Riverton

The Western men’s basketball team traveled to Riverton to play Dawson College of Glendive, Montana. Dawson. The Buccaneer used a second-half offensive surge to post a 77-68 win over the Mustangs. The game was tied at 34-34 at halftime.

The loss drops Western’s record to 1-2 on the year. They will travel to Henderson, Nevada, next week to play in the three-day CSN Classic, meeting the host team College of Southern Nevada, in the opening game on Thursday.

Mustang Wrestlers in Dual Match Today

Looking for their second dual win of the week, the Western wrestling team will host Northwest College today at 5 p.m. in Rushmore Gym. The nation’s top rated junior college wrestling team, Western is coming off a 46-0 dual win at Snow College on Thursday.