Mustangs and Cowboys wrestling results from Sunday’s Tournament of Champions

University of Wyoming Sports

December 18, 2023 — Wyo4News Staff

The Western Mustangs and the Wyoming Cowboys competed in Sunday’s college division of the Tournament of Champions in Reno, Nevada.

As a team, Wyoming finished second in the team standings with 150 points. Western finished tenth in the team standings with 44 points. Oklahoma won the team title, scoring 174.5 points.

Wyoming was led by the championship run of 125-pounder Jore Volk, who rallied to defeat top-seeded Richard Figueroa from Arizona State, 6-4, in the title match. Another tournament highlight for the Pokes was Joey Novak finishing second at 197 pounds.

Wyoming individual results:

125 Pounds: Jore Volk, 1st (5-0), Dylan Catlin (1-2)

133 Pounds: Garrett Ricks, 4th (3-2), Cooper Birdwell, 5th (4-1), David Saenz (2-2), Josh Kyle (2-2)

141 Pounds: Stockton O’Brien, 3rd (4-1)

149 Pound: Gabe Willochell, 3rd (5-1), Aidan Noonan (2-2), Warren Carr (1-2)

157 Pounds: Sloan Swan, 3rd (4-1), Cooper Voorhees, 5th (3-1), Paolo Salminen (4-2)

165 | Brett McIntosh (2-2)

174 | Riley Davis (2-2)

184 | Quayin Short, 4th (3-2), Tyce Raddon (3-2)

197 | No. 15 Joey Novak, 2nd (4-1)

HWT | Kevin Zimmer, 5th (4-1), HWT | Mason Ding (2-2), Winston McBride (1-2), HWT | Lane Catlin (0-2)

Western Mustangs Individual Results:

125 Pounds: Isaiah Rubio (2-2), Sefton Douglas (3-2)

133 Pounds: Cody Phelps (3-2)

141 Pounds: River Wardle (3-2)

149 Pounds: Conway Christensen (0-2)

157 Pounds: Triston Stafford (0-2), Colton Erickson (0-2)

165 Pounds: Jay Luttrell (2-2)

174 Pounds: Will Harmon (2-2)

184 Pounds: Darion Johnson (2-2)

197 Pounds: Jake Fuentes (0-2), Logan Holdaway (1-2), Wesley Reeve (0-2)

285 Pounds: Dmarian Lopez (4-2), Mathew Boone (1-2)



