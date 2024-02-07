Mustangs and Wolves with home wrestling matches tonight

Wyo4News Photo

February 7, 2024 — Wyo4News Staff

For the final time this season, the Western Mustangs wrestling team will compete at Rushmore Gym. Western will bring a 14-3 dual record into tonight’s contest against Northeastern Junior College. The match will get underway at 6 p.m. at Rushmore Gym. The Mustangs won a meeting with the Bulldogs 47-3 on December 7 in Sterling, Colorado.

In area high school wrestling today, Green River will host Evanston. The dual match is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. Before the match, the school will honor all senior team members and their parents.

Also, today, Mountain View wrestling is at Bear Lake, Idaho.