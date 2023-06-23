Mustangs at the Green River Visitor Center are up for adoption

Photo from Janet Hartford’s Facebook Page

Tiffany Asher, [email protected]

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING — During the Green River City Council Meeting, Janet Hartford stood before the council to give a brief update on how the mustangs up at the Green River Visitor Center have been doing. Hartford helps take care and manage these horses, going up there in the morning and night. Mustangs are up at the visitor center for those to see up close that have never gotten a chance to see them.

According to Hartford, there are two geldings that were halters from the Honor Farm. The Bay Gelding is 3 years old from Crooks Mountain and the Brown is 3 years old from Stewart Creek. Both are halter started and very gentle and were gathered with their mothers in late 2020. “I was able to get them earlier this year and they are really nice to see. They were both born out in the wild and brought into the holding facility, then they were weaned and sent to the Honor Farm for some training.”

Hartford is hoping that by the end of summer, they will have somebody that will adopt them. “They’re sort of young enough that they will make a really good horse for somebody.” They can be taken to their new home at the end of August, if they are not adopted they will have to go back to the Rock Springs Holding Facility.

Hartford shared a map with the community that shows BLM HMA [HMA = Herd Management Area] land. In those areas, the BLM is required to keep only a certain about of horses on that portion of land. “That is to protect not only the area for wildlife, like birds but for horses too. There are some cattle that are allowed to be out on the range but it’s all part of the mix of all the animals that are out there,” Hartford explained.

Map that shows BLM HMA from the council meeting

These horses will be available for adoption soon. The geldings are available for adoption for only $125. The Honor Farm has done a wonderful job of gentling them, according to Hartford. People can enjoy looking at these horses from the Green River Visitor Center. They ask that if visiting, please stay off the fence and keep your hands away from horses in case they decide to bite.

There will be a Wild Horse Wednesday, beginning July 5 at the Green River Visitor Center from 5:30 – 6:30 p.m. Those attending will see demonstrations with these horses, as well as how trainable they are. There will also be prize giveaways at each demonstration.

There is also a ‘Name the Mustang’ contest going on now. Names can be submitted on Hartford’s Facebook Page or suggestions can be taken to the Visitor Center’s office. Names will be chosen in the first part of August.

Hartford mentioned that this is the 52nd Anniversary of the Wild Horse Protection Act that placed the BLM in charge of the free-roaming horses in the United States.

If you are interested in adopting one of these horses, please contact Bobby Gilbert, BLM Wild Horse Program Assistant for the Rock Springs office at 307-352-0266 or Janet Hartford at 307-297-0772.