Mustangs basketball teams in Region 9 Playoff games today

March 9, 2023 — The postseason continues today for the Western Mustang’s basketball teams, with both playing today in Region 9 tournaments.

The Mustang women, 15-14, will play Western Nebraska Community College in Scottsbluff, Nebraska. The teams have met twice this season, with Western Nebraska winning 71-68 on their home court in early November and the Mustangs winning 75-72 at Rushmore Gym in January.

Also today, the Mustang men’s team, 18-13, will take on Trinidad State College, 20-7, in Casper. The teams met on December 10 in Sterling, Colorado, with Trinidad State winning 74-64.

Winning teams will play again on Friday.