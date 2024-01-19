Mustangs b’ball at home today, wrestling trip canceled

Wyo4News photo

January 19, 2024 — Wyo4News Staff

The Western basketball teams will be back on their home hardwood tonight at Rushmore Gym as the women and men will open Region 9 play against Northwest College of Powell.

The Mustang women (5-13) will tip off at 5:30 against Trappers (11-6), with the men’s game to follow around 7:30 p.m. The Mustang men are 11-6 in the non-Region 9 season, while Northwest College is 9-9.

On Saturday, Western will host Central Wyoming College in Region 9 games. The women’s contest will be at 2 p.m. and the men’s game at 4 p.m.

Wrestlers’ Colorado Trip Canceled

The Mustang wrestlers were scheduled to compete Thursday night in Trinidad, Colorado, and tonight in Lajunta, Colorado. Both of those dual matches were canceled due to winter travel conditions. Western will have a home dual match against Snow College next Wednesday, January 24.