Mustangs b’ball playing in Casper today and tomorrow

November 24, 2023 — Wyo4News Staff

The Western Mustang men’s and women’s basketball teams are in Casper playing in the two-day Casper College Classic.

Today, the men, 5-2, will look to extend their current winning streak to five games when they meet McCook College at 3 p.m. The Western men will play North Idaho College at 2 p.m. on Saturday.

The Mustang women, 2-3, will play Snow College today at 1 p.m. in Casper. This marks the third meeting of the year between the two teams, with each team winning one game. On Saturday, the Western women will take on North Idaho College at noon.

Mustangs Wrestlers Off the Remainder of the Month

The Western wrestling team will not be back in competition again until December 7, when they travel to Sterling, Colorado, for duals against Northeastern Junior College and Cloud Community College.