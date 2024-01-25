Mustangs dominate Snow College in home dual

Wyo4News photo

January 25, 2024 — Wyo4News Staff

After having last week’s two duals in Colorado canceled due to winter driving conditions, the Western wrestling team was ready to hit the mat against Snow College at Rushmore Gym. The Mustangs returned with a 40-4 win to raise their dual meet record to 11-2.

Western’s early domination in the dual included Technical Fall wins in four of the first five weight classes.

Mustangs individual results:

125 Pounds: Bridger Ricks – won by Technical Fall

133 Pounds: Cody Phelps – won by Technical Fall

141 Pounds: River Wardle – won by Major Decision

149 Pounds: Tristan Stafford – won by Technical Fall

157 Pounds: Chris Lopez – won by Technical Fall

165 Pounds: Jayden Luttrell – won by Decision

177 Pounds: Will Harmon – won by Decision

184 Pounds: Darion Johnson – won by Major Decision

195 Pounds: Jason Fuentes – lost by Major Decision

285 Pounds: Payton Calico – won by injury

Western will now compete on Friday and Saturday at the Apodaca Duals in Powell, Wyoming.