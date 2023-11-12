Mustangs dominate Trappers with ladies slipping by Snow College

Wyo4News photo

November 12, 2023 — Wyo4News Staff

It was another dominating performance Saturday evening by the Western wrestling team. Winning nine of 10 matches, the Mustangs won 50-3 over visiting Northwest College, Powell.

The Western grapplers will be on the road next Saturday, competing in the UNK Younes Hospitality Open in Kearney, Nebraska.

Mustangs Women with Win on Saturday

The Western women’s basketball team evened their season record at 2-2 on Saturday with a tight 71-70 win over visiting Snow College. It was a sweet win for the Mustangs after losing 78-71 to the Badgers at Snow College last Saturday.

No individual statistics were available for the game.

The Western women will play next Saturday in Casper against Northeastern Junior College.