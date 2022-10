Mustangs drop final home soccer match/Volleyball team also falls

October 9, 2022 — If the Western Mustang women’s soccer team wants to play another home game this season, they will need to host a Region 9 playoff match. Yesterday, on Sophomore Recognition Day, the Mustangs dropped a 2-1 decesion to Northeastern Junior College. The loss dropped the Mustangs Region 9 record to 7-2 (11-7 overall). On Friday, Western defeated Larmar Junior College 9-0.

Western soccer will travel to Casper College on Friday and Northwest College on Saturday to wrap up the regular season. Both contests will count in Region 9 standings.

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

Mustang Volleyball Results

Western lost 3-1 to Northwest Communtiy College on Friday and suffered a 3-0 loss to Central Wyoming College on Saturday. Both matches were played at Rushmore Gym in Rock Springs. The losses put Western’s season mark at 7-22.

Western will host Casper College on Thursday night.