Mustangs drop home games against LCCC, wrestlers win Pinedale match

February 4, 2024 — Wyo4News Staff

Western’s Homecoming Week ended on a down note for the Mustang basketball teams as both suffered home defeats on Saturday against Laramie County Community College. The Western woman lost 64-49, while the Golden Eagles downed Western 76-72 in the men’s game.

After winning their first four Region 9 games, the Western women have dropped their last two conference games while their season mark fell to 9-15. LCCC women improved to 3-3 in Region 9 and 10-12 on the season.

The Western men are now 3-3 in conference and 14-9 overall. The Golden Eagle men upped their conference mark to 2-4, 13-11 overall.

Up Next

Both Western teams will host Casper College at Rushmore Gym on Saturday at 2 and 4 p.m.

Western Wrestlers Win Big Over Trindada State

The Mustang wrestling team improved to 14-3 on the season with a 45-6 win over Trinidad State Junior College. The dual match took place in Pinedale, Wyoming. Western won nine of the ten individual matches.

126 Pounds: Stefton Douglass won by Fall

133 Pounds: Cody Phelps won by Technical Fall

141 Pounds: River Wardle won by Forfeit

149 Pounds: Ryder Robinson lost by Fall

157 Pounds: Chris Lopez won by Decision



165 Pounds: Jayden Luttrell won by Fall

174 Pounds: Will Harmon won by Major Decision

184 Pounds: Darion Johnson by Technical Fall

197 Pounds: Wesley Reeves won be Major Decision

285 Pounds: Dmarion Lopez won by Fall

Up Next

The Mustang wrestling team will host Northeast Junior College this Wednesday at 6 p.m. at Rushmore Gym.