Mustangs drop home games against LCCC, wrestlers win Pinedale match

February 4, 2024 — Wyo4News Staff
Western’s Homecoming Week ended on a down note for the Mustang basketball teams as both suffered home defeats on Saturday against Laramie County Community College. The Western woman lost 64-49, while the Golden Eagles downed Western 76-72 in the men’s game.
After winning their first four Region 9 games, the Western women have dropped their last two conference games while their season mark fell to 9-15. LCCC women improved to 3-3 in Region 9 and 10-12 on the season.
The Western men are now 3-3 in conference and 14-9 overall. The Golden Eagle men upped their conference mark to 2-4, 13-11 overall.
Up Next
Both Western teams will host Casper College at Rushmore Gym on Saturday at 2 and 4 p.m.
Western Wrestlers Win Big Over Trindada State
The Mustang wrestling team improved to 14-3 on the season with a 45-6 win over Trinidad State Junior College. The dual match took place in Pinedale, Wyoming. Western won nine of the ten individual matches.
126 Pounds: Stefton Douglass won by Fall
133 Pounds: Cody Phelps won by Technical Fall
141 Pounds: River Wardle won by Forfeit
149 Pounds: Ryder Robinson lost by Fall
157 Pounds: Chris Lopez won by Decision
165 Pounds: Jayden Luttrell won by Fall
174 Pounds: Will Harmon won by Major Decision
184 Pounds: Darion Johnson by Technical Fall
197 Pounds: Wesley Reeves won be Major Decision
285 Pounds: Dmarion Lopez won by Fall
Up Next
The Mustang wrestling team will host Northeast Junior College this Wednesday at 6 p.m. at Rushmore Gym.