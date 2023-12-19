Mustangs drop opening game of Vegas tournament

December 19, 2023 — Wyo4News Staff

On Monday, things got off to a rough start for the Western women’s basketball team at the Cannery Casino Women’s Basketball Tournament in Las Vegas. The cold shooting Mustangs lost 91-62 to Utah State Unversity-Eastern. Western shot just 33% for the game compared to the Golden Eagles 50%.

The game’s outcome was never in doubt as the 11-1 Golden Eagles jumped off to a 22-10 lead at the end of the first quarter and increased that lead to 45-25 at the first-half break.

Western was led in scoring by Tamryn Brown’s 23 points in just 24 minutes of play. Anja Erickson added 12 points.

Western, now 3-11 on the season, will face North Idaho College this afternoon in their second of three tournament games.

Western Men’s Basketball and Wrestling off for the Holidays

The 9-4 Western men’s team will not play again until January 5, when they host Lamar College and Otero College on January 6.

The Western wrestling team will return to the mat on January 12 and 13 at the Coaches Dual meet in Miami, Oklahoma.