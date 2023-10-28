Mustangs drop Region 9 semi-final game in overtime

Wyo4News Photo

October 28, 2023 — Wyo4News Staff

A stellar season ended this afternoon in Rock Springs as the Western Mustangs lost 1-0 in overtime to Laramie Community College (LCCC) in a Region 9 semi-final game.

The visiting Golden Eagles scored the game-winner in the 93rd minute on a goal by Marcey Woolcock from 18 yards out. Before the overtime goal, Western goalie Addie Welsch had turned away four shots on goal. Western had six shots on goal during the contest.

The Mustangs end the season with a 15-4-3 record. LCCC, 9-3-3, will now play Otero College, a 4-2 semi -final winner over Casper College, for the Region 9 crown.