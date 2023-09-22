Mustangs finally play at home/Cowgirls suffer losses

September 22, 2023 — The Western Mustangs soccer and volleyball teams will do something different today. They will both play home contests for the first time this season.

The 8-2-3 Mustang soccer team will host Central Wyoming College at 4:30 p.m. today and then meet Northwest College on Saturday at 4 p.m. Both games will be played at Rock Springs Junior High and count in the Region 9 standings.

Meanwhile, the Western volleyball team, 12-7 this season, is home against Central Wyoming College tonight. Match time is at 6 p.m. Like the Western soccer team, the volleyball squad will also play Northwest College on Saturday at 2 p.m. The Regional 9 games will be played at Rushmore Gym.

Cowgirls Drop Volleyball and Soccer Games

After winning a school-record ten matches to start the season, the Wyoming Cowgirl volleyball team lost a 3-2 decision yesterday on the road to Utah State. Set scores were The Cowgirls will play at Bosie State on Saturday.

Also, on Thursday, the Cowgirl soccer team suffered a 2-1 home loss to UNLV. The match was the first Mountain West contest for both teams. Cowgirls soccer will host Nevada on Sunday.