Mustangs gain Region 9 wins/Cowgirl volleyball falls

Wyo4News photo

September 24, 2023 — After spending the first month of the season playing road contests, the Western Mustangs volleyball and soccer teams enjoyed a home weekend, each picking up a second Region 9 win on Saturday.

The Western volleyball team started winning on Saturday with a 3-0 sweep of Northwest College. The Mustangs won the sets by scores of 25-18, 25-9, and 25-23.

Western, now 2-0 in Region 9 and 14-7 overall, will host the College of Southern Idaho on Tuesday at 4 p.m. in a non-Region 9 match. On Thursday and Friday, the Mustangs will host Region 9 games against Casper College and Gillette College at Rushmore Gym.

Mustangs Soccer

The Western soccer team notched their tenth win of the season Saturday with a 2-1 home win over Northwest College.

After trailing 1-0, Western’s Calle Hill tied the contest on an unassisted goal. What proved to get the game-winning goal was scored by midfielder McCall Hogge, also unassisted.

Western is now 10-2-3 on the season and 2-0 in Region 9. The team will travel to Gillette College on Thursday and Casper College on Friday for a pair of Region 9 games.

Cowgirl Volleyball Suffer Second Road Loss

The Wyoming Cowgirl volleyball team dropped a four-set match on the road Saturday, losing to Boise State. Set scores went 25-17, 25-22, 17-25 and 25-18. The Cowgirls, now 11-2 but 0-2 in the Mountain West, return home to face UNLV on Thursday and San Diego State on Saturday.

Cowgirl Soccer To Play Today

The Cowgirls play at home today against Nevada. Wyoming, 4-2-3 on the season and 0-1-0 in conference play is coming off a 2-1 loss on Thursday to UNLV.