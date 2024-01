Mustangs go undefeated on day one of Oklahoma wrestling tournament

January 13, 2024 — Wyo4News Staff

The Western wrestling team was dominant on the first day of the Coaches Dual meet in Miami, Oklahoma. The nation’s top-rated Mustangs won their three duals, losing only one individual match on the day.

As the winners of Pool A, Western will wrestle today in the tournament’s Championship Quarterfinals against Carl Albert State from Poteau, Oklahoma. The Championship Finals are scheduled for later today.

Friday’s results:

Western 52 – Trinidad State 0

125 – Sefton Douglass (Western Wyoming College) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf

Western 52 – Southwestern Oregon Community College 5

125 – Sefton Douglass (Western Wyoming College) over Mikey Doerr (Southwestern Oregon Community College) Fall 2:11

Dmarian Lopez (Western Wyoming College) over Jayden Dobson (Southwestern Oregon Community College) Fall 1:51

Southwestern Oregon Community College's team score was adjusted by -1.0 for unsportsmanlike.

Western 56 – Colby Community College 0