Mustangs men in Nevada for three games starting today

November 16, 2023 — Wyo4News Staff

The Western men’s basketball team is in Henderson, Nevada, playing in the three-day CSN Classic. This evening, the Mustangs, 1-2, will tangle with the host school, College of Southern Nevada, 0-5.

On Friday, Western is scheduled to play Arizona Western College and will wrap up the tournament on Sunday against Yavapai College.

Western Women Play Saturday

The Western women will play a single game this weekend, traveling to Casper to play Northeastern Junior College on Saturday. After posting two home wins last Friday and Saturday, the Mustang women are 2-2 on the season.