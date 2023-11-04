Mustangs men open with a win, but ladies fall

Wyo4News photo

November 4, 2023 — Wyo4News Staff

The basketball season got off to a good start for the Western men’s team Friday night at Rushmore Gym. The Mustangs posted a 71-62 win over Northeastern Junior College in their opening game of the Western Invite. No game stats were made available.

Western will have a short rest as they will face Utah State-Eastern at 2 p.m. today.

Things did not start well for the Mustangs women as they fell 73-64 to Utah State-Eastern at the Snow Classic in Ephraim, Utah. The game was tied 52-52 going into the fourth quarter. Ashley Christensen led Western in scoring with 20 points off the bench. Katie Strauss added 15 points.

This afternoon, Western will face host Snow College, who lost on Friday to Casper College, 80-64.