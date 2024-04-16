Mustangs national championship parade at 4:30 p.m. today

April 16. 2024 — Wyo4News

Western Wyoming Community College will salute its 2023/24 wrestling team today with a parade to celebrate the team’s second consecutive NJCAA National Championship. Western won the team title in Council Bluffs, Iowa, on March 1-2.

Today’s parade will begin at 4:30 p.m. at Western’s southern parking lot. The parade will continue down Skyline Drive to Gateway Boulevard and continue to College Drive to Western’s eastern parking lot. The public is encouraged to line up along Gateway Boulevard for the event.

In addition to the team title, Western’s Bridger Ricks (125 pounds), Cody Phelps (133 pounds), and Darion Johnson (184 pounds) won individual championships. Also honored was Western’s Head Wrestling Coach, Art Castillo, as he was named the NJCAA Division I Coach of the Year.