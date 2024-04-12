Mustang’s national championship parade coming up on Tuesday

Western Wyoming Nationals Team

April 12, 2024 — Wyo4News Staff

Western Wyoming Community College is throwing a parade this Tuesday in Rock Springs to celebrate the Mustang wrestling team’s second consecutive NJCAA National Championship. Western won the team title in Council Bluffs, Iowa, on March 1-2.

In addition to the team title, Western’s Bridger Ricks (125 pounds), Cody Phelps (133 pounds), and Darion Johnson (184 pounds) won individual championships. Also honored was Western’s Head Wrestling Coach, Art Castillo, as he was named the NJCAA Division I Coach of the Year.

Parade Details

Tuesday’s celebration parade will begin at 4:30 p.m. at Western’s southern parking lot. The parade will continue down Skyline Drive to Gateway Boulevard and conclude down College Drive to Western’s eastern parking lot.

The public is encouraged to line up along Gateway Boulevard for the event.